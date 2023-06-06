Open event to get glimpse of new homes being built near Ludlow

Springfield Way

Springfield Way includes 14 houses, bungalows, and split-level properties in Clee Hill, near Ludlow, and seven properties are still remaining.

It is the second phase of a project by Gloucester-based KH Development and is being marketed by leading Shropshire estate agent, Samuel Wood.

Appointments are available during the open weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Prices start at £275,000 and there is one detached three-bed home left at that price, as well as four three-bed properties, for sale between £315,000 and £325,000 and two, four-bedroomed houses for sale at £335,000.

The homes are all ready to be moved into immediately.

Plot one, The Skylark, is the show home and will open for viewings. It features three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan kitchen diner and living room.