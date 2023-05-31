The house is thought to have been built in 1801. Photo: Rightmove

Spanning almost four acres of land, the six-bedroom, three-bathroom, four-reception room Beech Hill would not be out of place in a Jane Austen novel.

While you might expect the views of the Grade II listed Georgian house to span acres and acres of country parkland, in reality this stunning building sits just a stone's throw from Newport high street.

Perhaps the most amazing feature is the hidden aspect of this luxury home. Photo: Google

The manor, built around 1801, is thought to have once housed the family of the Bishop of Shrewsbury, Sir Lovelace Stamer, and entertained infamous politician Sir Oswald Mosley.

Now, this amazing slice of history is up for grabs, with a price tag of £1.8m.

The formal drawing room. Photo: Rightmove

Through an original, Tuscan-style portico porch is an ornate reception hall surrounded by entertainment rooms filled to the brim with original features including window shutters and ceiling coving.

The garden room, which features dining and entertainment areas. Photo: Rightmove

A study complete with an original fireplace flanked with mahogany bookcases leads onto a magnificent garden room, with dining and entertainment areas bathing in the views of the 3.78-acre grounds.

The mahogany staircase leads up to a galleried landing with two original stained glass ceiling lanterns.

The principal bedroom. Photo: Rightmove

A principal bedroom suite comes with a dressing room and en suite bathroom, while the other five bedrooms are served with two further bathrooms.

The home also comes with wine cellar. Photo: Rightmove

A range of ancillary rooms, including a pantry, utility, playroom, workshop, games room, wine cellar and cold store serve the main house.

But if that wasn't enough storage space, the manor features two original coach houses, while a motor house provides garaging for six vehicles.

The garden included an all-weather tennis court. Photo: Rightmove

The garden, complete with an all-weather tennis court and summer house, has a large lawned area and a fully walled kitchen garden.

Perhaps the most amazing feature, however, is the location.

Camouflaged by trees and a deceptively modest driveway entrance, passers-by may never know about the hidden luxury lurking just half a mile from the bustling centre of Newport.