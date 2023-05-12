Owners confirm Powys holiday park 'not for sale' after listing mistake

Twin Rivers. Picture: Colliers International Property Consultants Limited

Twin Rivers Caravan Park, Foel, was listed on the online real estate property portal last month, marketed by Colliers International Property Consultants.

But site managers Anthony Ayre and Daniel Shipley have said the 129-pitch caravan park is not up for sale.

Mr Ayre said: "It was incorrectly put on, through a mistake and we have received an apology. It is not for sale.

"It has been taken off Rightmove and so we would like people to be aware of that. Colliers have also pulled it from their site."

The advert on Rightmove had highlighted the 128 holiday static caravan and lodge pitches and said the site includes an outdoor heated swimming pool, bowling green, tennis court, club building with bar and three bed bungalow.

The park was described as "an established holiday park occupying a scenic riverside setting".