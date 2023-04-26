Newly-built Shrewsbury 'eco home' goes on the market for £895,000

The exterior of The Curlews

The Curlews, located in Longden, includes an electric car charging point, air source central heating and solar panels with an optional battery storage unit for self-generated electricity.

It has been carefully created by local property developers Bennett Homes and the property, which has an EPC rating of Band A, aims to reduce running costs through the nature of its eco-friendly build.

The installation of south-facing solar electrical roof panels, generating circa 5,500kWh of electricity, will contribute to the energy efficiency of the home.

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, whose team are handling the sale of the property, said: “These outstanding properties have been meticulously designed with the highest standard of finish and their availability gives potential buyers a real opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

"We are, understandably, seeing a lot more buyers paying far more consideration to their home’s running costs than they perhaps were previously and, given the high-specification and eco credentials of this home, we fully expect it to capture the imagination of those buyers seeking aspirational and energy-efficient living.”

The interior

The ground floor of the four bedroom family home comprises an inviting entrance hall, a kitchen and dining area, a study, utility room, glass-panelled staircase, oak internal doors with matt black ironmongery and painted bi-folding doors to living room where there is a stylish wood burning stove.

The staircase leads to the first floor where there is a master bedroom with en suite and a bespoke fitted wardrobe to the connecting dressing room, as well as a further three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

