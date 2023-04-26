Notification Settings

Newly-built Shrewsbury 'eco home' goes on the market for £895,000

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyPropertyPublished:

A luxury 'eco home' on the outskirts of Shrewsbury has officially been brought to the open market for £895,000.

The Curlews, located in Longden, includes an electric car charging point, air source central heating and solar panels with an optional battery storage unit for self-generated electricity.

It has been carefully created by local property developers Bennett Homes and the property, which has an EPC rating of Band A, aims to reduce running costs through the nature of its eco-friendly build.

The installation of south-facing solar electrical roof panels, generating circa 5,500kWh of electricity, will contribute to the energy efficiency of the home.

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, whose team are handling the sale of the property, said: “These outstanding properties have been meticulously designed with the highest standard of finish and their availability gives potential buyers a real opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

"We are, understandably, seeing a lot more buyers paying far more consideration to their home’s running costs than they perhaps were previously and, given the high-specification and eco credentials of this home, we fully expect it to capture the imagination of those buyers seeking aspirational and energy-efficient living.”

The ground floor of the four bedroom family home comprises an inviting entrance hall, a kitchen and dining area, a study, utility room, glass-panelled staircase, oak internal doors with matt black ironmongery and painted bi-folding doors to living room where there is a stylish wood burning stove.

The staircase leads to the first floor where there is a master bedroom with en suite and a bespoke fitted wardrobe to the connecting dressing room, as well as a further three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

With underfloor heating to ground floor comprising different, programmable zones and USB sockets to kitchen, living room and bedrooms, the home is equipped for modern living. Outside, the property benefits from an insulated and detached double garage with electronically operated roller shutter doors.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

