Shropshire village's former baptist church with working graveyard up for auction

Coxall Baptist Church in Bucknell, near Craven Arms, has been given a guide price of £25,000 and is due to appear at auction on April 28.

The property, dating back to 1871, is a single-storey, 1,000 sq ft building, made up of just two rooms.

The church still has original features such as double timber front doors and high, beamed ceilings.

A larger congregational area leads into a smaller back room. The property also has no water, electricity or drainage for toilets.

The church was previously heated by gas cylinder-fired heaters, which are currently disconnected.

It's believed that below the timber floors of the main room remains a baptistery bath.

The land around the church is also included in the sale, providing a home to multiple graves.

The new owner will be required to provide access to the cemetery to grieving families, keep the grounds maintained for visitors, and provide new graves for the former members of the church.

The property will go up for auction on Friday, April 28 at 3pm at Halls Holdings House in Shrewsbury.