Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Georgian townhouse in Shrewsbury will be 'extremely attractive' to buyers

By Matthew PanterPropertyPublished:

A terraced Georgian house has come on the market in Shrewsbury for £550,000.

Islington House
Islington House

Situated on New Street, Islington House is part of a crescent of terraced Georgian homes and is beautifully finished retaining some original features but with the addition of modern fixtures and fittings.

The accommodation over three floors including a fabulous office space, single garage with electric door and EV charging point

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales for Savills in Shropshire, and whose team is handling the sale, said: “This is an extremely attractive townhouse with a fabulous garden which offers a wonderful blend of original features and modern touches, such as the shutter blinds and oak flooring.”

For more details, see https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbwmrstes230022

Property
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News