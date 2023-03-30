Georgian townhouse in Shrewsbury will be 'extremely attractive' to buyers

Islington House

Situated on New Street, Islington House is part of a crescent of terraced Georgian homes and is beautifully finished retaining some original features but with the addition of modern fixtures and fittings.

The accommodation over three floors including a fabulous office space, single garage with electric door and EV charging point

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales for Savills in Shropshire, and whose team is handling the sale, said: “This is an extremely attractive townhouse with a fabulous garden which offers a wonderful blend of original features and modern touches, such as the shutter blinds and oak flooring.”