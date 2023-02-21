Housebuilder offers up to £32,000 off new build homes across Midlands

Meon Vale in Long Marston

The savings are being made available on a range of St. Modwen homes across multiple housing developments in the West Midlands.

Jo Winston, Sales and Marketing Director at St. Modwen Homes, said: “With the volume of people looking to get onto the property ladder, and those looking to buy their next home, we wanted to give as many prospective homeowners the chance to secure their dream home.

"With fantastic savings of up to £32,000 on selected properties, we’re urging our customers to move quickly and take advantage of the discounts whilst they can.”

Among the developments where the offer will apply is Cofton Park in Cofton Hackett, situated near the picturesque Lickey Hills Country Park and just a mile-and-a-half away from Longbridge Town Centre.

Pear Tree Fields in Worcester and Meon Vale in Long Marston are among the other developments where savings apply, subject to terms and conditions.

Banbury Place, Wolverhampton and The Fairways, Stafford are listed on the St Modwens website where some discounts can apply.

You can save £7,500 by reserving a Houghton three-bedroom home in Wolverhampton.