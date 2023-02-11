Andrea's parents Gordan and Barbara behind the bar

Andrea McCann grew up in The Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton, when her family moved to the area in the late 1970s.

She was 15 at the time and says she has fond memories of the pub on Shrewsbury Road – the Lord Hill floats and carnival days, Christmas parties, as well as the busy family-friendly atmosphere.

Andrea said she is upset by the plans submitted by Red Oak Taverns Limited to part-demolish the Lord Hill, change its use into a shop and build two new homes on the land to the rear of the site, something the town council supports.

She said: "In my opinion, it's the nicest pub in Market Drayton and that's what upset me so much. No other pub in Market Drayton has that garden or fireplace.

"I remember coming to Market Drayton as a 15-year-old girl and I thought it was such a beautiful place and it's a waste of a beautiful property.

"I have lovely memories behind the bar working with my dad. I'm heartbroken really because I think it's so nice and it's a beautiful place in the town.

"I want it to stay as a pub, really I think it brought so much to the town. Most people think a lot of The Lord Hill – it's a family eating place and a pub."

Paper snippet of Gordon and Barbara Shepley, who ran The Lord Hill pub

Andrea's parents Gordon and Barbara ran The Lord Hill for 20 years and she remembers helping her dad behind the bar, as well as taking photographs by the fireplace on her wedding day.

Commenting on the planning portal, Andrea said: "There is a Sainsbury's within 200 yards of the the Lord Hill.

"The Lord Hill is a beautiful building which could be a great asset to the town if it was a family eating establishment.

"The pub has the best beer garden in town, it already has a commercial kitchen and a stunning fireplace.

"This beautiful building could attract the public to the town. Demolishing part of it and providing yet another supermarket isn't going to attract people to Market Drayton."

The Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton, decorated with England flags and bunting

In the planning documents, CPC Planning Consultants Limited says: "Market Drayton is well served by public houses and as a result, the change of use of the Lord Hill will not result in an adverse impact on residents’ ability to meet their day-to-day needs in terms of socialisation."

The company names all the pubs in walking distance including the Joiners Arms, the Kings Head, Market Drayton Constitutional Club, the King Arms, the William Chesters, Clive & Coffyne, Sandbrook Vaults, The Crown, Stags Head, The Red Lion Inn, Salopian Star, The Town House and The Hippodrome.

The Lord Hill Pub

"The presence of such a high number of public houses within a reasonably sized settlement such as Market Drayton indicates that residents enjoy excellent access to facilities which enable informal meeting, casual drinks and lunch and evening meals.

"The loss of one such facility, against this backdrop, is unlikely to have an adverse impact on the ability of residents to meet their day-to-day needs."

They say a new shop - a Tesco Express - would provide residents with shopping alternatives.

"Tesco proposes to invest in the property to create an ‘Express’ store," they say.

"The Express store format is specifically designed to cater for a local neighbourhood catchment. The Property is well related to the surrounding neighbourhood catchment.

"The One Stop immediately to the west, which is also owned by Tesco, lease is set to expire in 2023 and Tesco will not be renewing its lease.

"The One Stop premises will then be vacant and likely marketed for sale as an existing shop or for an alternative use (subject to planning)."

Andrea pictured on her wedding day with her father Gordon

A process of consultation is underway on the council's planning portal, or by searching the application reference number 22/05267/FUL.