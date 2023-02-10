Potential buyers get chance to explore houses at new Telford estates this weekend

The Ludlow, part of Redrow's Heritage Collection, boasts three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a spacious family bathroom

Redrow Midland’s Abbey Walk and Abbey Fields developments are in the heart of Priorslee and 'Readymade' homes are available now.

Anyone interested can visit Abbey Walk and Abbey Fields, from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Those in the market for a new home can stop by and take advantage of the ‘Meet the Experts’ session – including a free assessment with an Independent Financial Advisor.

Among the homes available is The Letchworth, a carefully designed three-bedroom semi-detached home, available from £309,995.

The Ludlow, from £309,995, is also available Readymade.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand how overwhelming buying a new home can be, and how long it can often take to get to the finish line. We want to make the process as simple as possible for those in and around Telford – making moving into their dream home a quick and easy journey.

“Our Readymade homes are perfect for house buyers looking to find their dream home and move in quickly. We’d encourage people in Telford and further afield to come along and find out more.”