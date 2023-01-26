Notification Settings

Residential block close to Shrewsbury town centre sold to local investor

By Matthew Panter

A two-storey residential apartment block on the edge of Shrewsbury town centre has been sold to a local investor.

The apartment block sold by TSR at Nettles Lane in Frankwell benefits from an excellent location a short walk from Shrewsbury town centre.

The spacious property at 33-49 Nettles Lane in Frankwell, which extends in total to approximately 5,816 sq ft, features nine vacant self-contained one and two bedroom apartments.

It benefits from an excellent location in a popular area of Shrewsbury within walking distance of the town centre.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We marketed the property as an attractive investment/development opportunity.

“It is conveniently located in a popular area of Shrewsbury within a short walking distance of the town centre.

“The property attracted a good level of interest and we are delighted to have now completed a sale to a local investor as part of their expanding portfolio.”

Located to the northern end of Nettles Lane, the property comprises a two-storey former office and workshop building converted to residential use in 2013.

The apartment block’s nine self-contained apartments range in size from 452 sq ft to 936 sq ft, with each including fitted kitchen units and separate bathrooms.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

