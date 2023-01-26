Residential block close to Shrewsbury town centre sold to local investor

The spacious property at 33-49 Nettles Lane in Frankwell, which extends in total to approximately 5,816 sq ft, features nine vacant self-contained one and two bedroom apartments.
It benefits from an excellent location in a popular area of Shrewsbury within walking distance of the town centre.
Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We marketed the property as an attractive investment/development opportunity.
“It is conveniently located in a popular area of Shrewsbury within a short walking distance of the town centre.
“The property attracted a good level of interest and we are delighted to have now completed a sale to a local investor as part of their expanding portfolio.”
Located to the northern end of Nettles Lane, the property comprises a two-storey former office and workshop building converted to residential use in 2013.
The apartment block’s nine self-contained apartments range in size from 452 sq ft to 936 sq ft, with each including fitted kitchen units and separate bathrooms.