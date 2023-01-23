Stunning Shropshire barn conversion which is the 'ultimate lifestyle property'.

The stunning converted barn

Savills, based in Telford, is marketing Stonewood Barn, Marton Hill, with a guide price of £600,000.

Situated within the Shropshire countryside, the property is accessible to Shrewsbury, Pontesbury, Westbury and Worthen.

The view

It has an organic garden full of beautiful plants to attract bees, insects and birds and underfloor heating throughout.

Beccy Theodore-Jones, property agent at Savills in Telford, says: “This is an absolutely stunning barn conversion that, for me, is the ultimate lifestyle property.

"It is perfectly located for some really fabulous walking in Shropshire and has a beautiful garden too.”

Inside the property

Meanwhile, Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills for Shropshire and Staffordshire says there is plenty of room for optimism in terms of the housing market.

“Much has been made of the predicted drop in average house prices this year – with our researchers forecasting falls of as much as 9% across the wider West Midlands region – but there is plenty of room for optimism," he said.

"While there has been a slight reduction in activity there has been no such drop in the level of demand we are seeing among interested buyers. We are still launching properties that are attracting interest and offers. The key here is that there is good traction when the property is priced right: so price to sell, rather than price to test.

Inside the property

“Shropshire remains an incredibly popular relocation market that combines commutability, good schools and high-quality housing stock. In our most recent buyer and seller survey, the long term commitment to move has increased since our previous survey with small towns, villages and country living maintaining its allure among those looking to move.

“We are, understandably, seeing a lot more buyers paying far more consideration to their home’s running costs than they perhaps were previously and it is the backdrop of rising interest rates and increased cost of living that will see a more needs-based housing market in the short term.

Inside the property