Stunning West Wing for sale with roof terrace and gardens for £1.2 million

The front of the house. Picture: Savills

Listed as Grade I, the building is one of 'exceptional interest'. Other buildings that are Grade I listed are Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Westminster and Royal Albert Hall.

It was formally part of one of the largest stately homes in the county. Built in 1750 by James Gibbs – one of Britain's most 'influential' architects of the Georgian era – it looks fit for a National Trust site, with sprawling gardens, stone steps and a roof terrace.

The kitchen. Picture: Savills

Estate agents Savills has listed the newly restored wing, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three lounge rooms. The mansion is set over four floors, and is located in Burnhill Green, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, in close distance to transport links and schools.

It also boasts a gym, sauna and wet room, as well as views over Patshull Estate. The parkland views can also be seen from the private deck that joins to one of the upstairs bedrooms.

The drawing room. Picture: Savills

The kitchen and breakfast table also offer 'breathtaking' views over the garden and beyond.

The listing by Savills reads: "The West Wing is a beautifully restored wing of a stately home at Patshull Estate which is located on the Shropshire/Staffordshire borders, surrounded by idyllic unspoilt countryside. The house and garden enjoy the finest of views over the estates parkland and offers a peaceful and relaxing lifestyle.

The terrace leading from the master bedroom. Picture: Savills

"It is situated close to the hamlet of Burnhill Green, in South Staffordshire which has a strong sense of community and a village pub. Shrewsbury is approximately 25 miles away via the M54 and A5 and offers a large selection of shops and restaurants, supermarkets and the well renowned Shrewsbury School. Birmingham is approximately 25 miles away and Manchester 80 miles.

"The West Wing is an immaculately presented, sophisticated home with modern fixtures and fittings which complement the period features which have been sympathetically retained.

The master bedroom. Picture: Savills

"The house is Grade I listed and has been completely restored during the course of 2009. Finished to a high specification, the accommodation is set over four floors and benefits from a natural flow throughout. The quality and attention to detail is evident as soon as you arrive at the property and original features include cast iron radiators, working shutters, fine plasterwork, oak and parquet flooring together with exposed timbers and cast iron fireplaces."

An outside room under the stone steps. Picture: Savills

History

Shortly after it was built, the house was sold to Sir George Pigot, the then–Lord Mayor of Bridgnorth, for 100,000 guineas – a currency minted in Britain between 1663 and 1814, that contained approximately one-quarter of an ounce of gold each. Sir Pigot then went on to become the Governor of Madras, India, and owned the Pigot diamond.

The balcony. Picture: Savills

It was later owned by the Earls of Dartmouth for over one hundred years, with the surrounding Estate being 'gifted to the Crown in 1958 in lieu of death duties'.

Savills stated: "Today the West Wing still has great presence and has undergone an extensive programme of restoration by the current owner."