Take a look inside Telford property said to be a 'true modern masterpiece'

Located in a 'tranquil setting', the house seems to have a theme of nature, with an emerald green bathroom and a garden in the dining room.

The Horton Lane home is certainly one of a kind. It is on the market for £1,200,000 and, though luxurious and modern, is not short of character. With an entirely emerald green-tiled bathroom and plants all around, it fits well with the countryside views.

The listing by Purplebricks on Zoopla reads: "Whether you're a design lover, countryside dreamer or someone who enjoys the finer things in life then you will understand why this place is so special.

"The property is in a peaceful, tranquil setting yet close to local amenities and commuter routes including the A442 to the north and the M54 to the south. Telford Town Centre is approximately 5 miles distant and offers a range of shops, restaurants and leisure facilities as well as Telford Central railway station."

Electric gates open onto a driveway big enough to fit 'five or six' cars, and a double garage, above which is a room currently used as a home gym.

Inside the three-storey house are six bedrooms – three with en-suite bathrooms – a games room, and an open plan kitchen with built-in appliances and a marble island. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining room where a miniature garden hangs above the table.

On top of that, there is a family bathroom, utility room, cloakroom and WC, family room, study and lounge.

On entry, a 'hugely impressive' wood and glass staircase leads from the ground floor to the second floor.

