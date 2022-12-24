Notification Settings

Plan to turn old Shropshire brewery buildings into flats given go-ahead

By Sue Austin

Converting redundant brewery buildings into flats for staff of a public house in Bishop's Castle would secure the restoration of the building, planning officers said.

The Six Bells in Bishop's Castle
Shropshire Council granted permission for the scheme at the Six Bells in the town.

The Listed building planning application had been supported by Bishop's Castle Town Council.

The Six Bells is a Grade II Listed public house with 17th Century origins fronting the B4384 Church Street at the southern end of Bishop’s Castle town centre.

Applicants said the plans concerned parts of a late 19th Century rear wing which once served as stables.

A planning officer report recommending the scheme at The Six Bells said it would have the benefit of securing the restoration and viable long-term use of a now-redundant part of the building.

"Moreover, given the limited external alterations and the revised, improved fenestration treatment, it is agreed with the conservation officer that, subject to conditions controlling specific details, it would preserve the building’s character and fabric."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

