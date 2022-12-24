Plan to turn old Shropshire brewery buildings into flats given go-ahead

The Six Bells in Bishop's Castle

Shropshire Council granted permission for the scheme at the Six Bells in the town.

The Listed building planning application had been supported by Bishop's Castle Town Council.

The Six Bells is a Grade II Listed public house with 17th Century origins fronting the B4384 Church Street at the southern end of Bishop’s Castle town centre.

Applicants said the plans concerned parts of a late 19th Century rear wing which once served as stables.

A planning officer report recommending the scheme at The Six Bells said it would have the benefit of securing the restoration and viable long-term use of a now-redundant part of the building.