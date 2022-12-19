64 homes plan put forward in Market Drayton

Artist's impression of the Market Drayton development

David Wilson Homes want to built the properties to the north of Orwell Road, as part of phase three of a development.

The site is towards the north west of of Market Drayton with vehicle access from Orwell Road, off the A53.

Developers say there are hedges and trees surrounding the site and that it will be a high quality development with a proportion of affordable housing.

Meanwhile, at Wheatland Garage on the Bridgnorth Road/St Mary's Road, in Much Wenlock, there are plans for the partial demolition of the existing retail convenience store and construction of extensions.

The plans will include the provision of four electric vehicle charging points, installation of solar panels on extension roof and change of use of the ground floor of 17 St Marys Road to a cafe and hot food takeaway.

Boningdale Manor, on Holyhead Road, Albrighton, has applied for permission to to convert vacant barns into two, three-bed dwellings and one, two-bed dwelling.

Other planning applications include: