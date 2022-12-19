64 homes plan put forward in Market Drayton

David Wilson Homes want to built the properties to the north of Orwell Road, as part of phase three of a development.
The site is towards the north west of of Market Drayton with vehicle access from Orwell Road, off the A53.
Developers say there are hedges and trees surrounding the site and that it will be a high quality development with a proportion of affordable housing.
Meanwhile, at Wheatland Garage on the Bridgnorth Road/St Mary's Road, in Much Wenlock, there are plans for the partial demolition of the existing retail convenience store and construction of extensions.
The plans will include the provision of four electric vehicle charging points, installation of solar panels on extension roof and change of use of the ground floor of 17 St Marys Road to a cafe and hot food takeaway.
Boningdale Manor, on Holyhead Road, Albrighton, has applied for permission to to convert vacant barns into two, three-bed dwellings and one, two-bed dwelling.
Other planning applications include:
The retention of a warehouse enclosure for a temporary period of five years at Morris Lubricants, in New Park Road, Shrewsbury.
The erection of a covered manege and store at Hardwick Estate, Hardwick, Ellesmere.
Nine industrial/commercial units and associated drainage and external works on land At Hopesay Hill Road, Craven Arms.
Erection of two new dwellings with garages and creation of two new vehicular access points at Hilbre, 17 Watling Street South, Church Stretton.
Erection of rear two-storey extension, conversion of stable into self-contained annex ancillary to main dwelling, internal layout alterations and roof and fenestration alterations at Barn Acre, All Stretton, Church Stretton.
A variation of opening hours attached to the planning permission at Bar 56, Leg Street, Oswestry.
Listed building application for internal, external and associated works at The Cock Inn, Brockton, Worthen, Shrewsbury.
Formation of a slurry lagoon and associated works at Newtown Villa Farm, Newtown, Wem.