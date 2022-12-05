Former Ellesmere town centre garage could make way for housing

David, Ken and Roger Scott at Scott's Victoria Garage

Shropshire Council has received a planning application for the demolition of existing garage building at Victoria Garage, in Scotland Street.

The application also asks for permission for the erection of two terraces of three dwellings and two semi-detached dwellings, with associated parking and garden areas.

The design statement attached to the application says this would provide a sustainable form of development with a layout, design and materials which contribute to the character and setting of the town and respect the setting of the existing built development within the immediate area.

Scott's Victoria Garage closed 12 months ago.

Originally a chapel the building was converted into a garage.

It was taken over more than 50 years ago by Mr Ken Scott who was joined by his sons, Roger and David.

Other planning applications received by Shropshire Council include the conversion of a former chapel into a dwelling at Ludlow Road Little Stretton Church Stretton.

The council has also received further information from Halls Holdings Ltd on behalf of PRBrisbourne & Son for the construction of two free range poultry houses with feed bins and ancillary equipment at: Painsbrook Farm, Painsbrook Lane, Hadnall.

Members of the public can inspect copies of the application, environmental statement and all supporting documents from Halls Holdings Ltd, by emailing shaunj@hallsbg.com: or calling 01743 450700.

Shropshire Council recently set out street trading designation orders for areas in two towns in the county.

The council resolved that from April 1, areas in Bridgnorth for street trading should also include Severn Park, Crown Meadows and the Castle Ground.