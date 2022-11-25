Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Blue plaque honours historical figure as Regency villa restored in Much Wenlock

By Eleanor LawsonMuch WenlockPropertyPublished:

After decades of neglect, an elegant Regency villa in Much Wenlock has been restored, with a blue plaque honouring its most famous former resident.

Unveiling the blue plaque. Photo: Bob May.
Unveiling the blue plaque. Photo: Bob May.

The property has now been turned into two modern dwellings in a prime location at the entrance to the town.

On Thursday, November 24, the High Sheriff, the Hon Mrs Selina Graham, unveiled a plaque to the most renowned former resident of the house; church archaeologist and writer, D.H.S Cranage.

Cranage lived from 1866 until 1957 and eventually became the Dean of Norwich. He started out as a young curate at Holy Trinity, the town’s parish church, where he excavated the ruins of the ancient priory.

Here, he uncovered remains of the Anglo-Saxon church established by the Anglo-Saxon abbess, princess and later saint, Milburga.

Cranage’s work has never been superseded and he went on to create what is still the most comprehensive architectural account of all Shropshire’s churches.

After the plaque was unveiled, in the presence of the mayor and vicar of Much Wenlock, those present, including the owners of the two new dwellings and members of the restoration team, enjoyed coffee and biscuits in the Gaskell Arms.

The Rev William Price, Shropshire’s authority on Cranage, spoke briefly about him, followed by Tony Mathers OBE, of Pinefield Wenlock Limited, the company responsible for the restoration of the house.

Mr Mathers gave thanks to everyone at Pinefield Wenlock Limited for the "magnificent" restoration work they had done.

The civic society said it was delighted to provide the plaque and to host the event to celebrate the building and its most distinguished occupant.

Property
News
Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News