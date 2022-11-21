Inside one of Shropshire's notable Victorian homes, with £875,000 sale price

The Elms

Located in Ironbridge, The Elms is a Grade II listed Victorian property believed to have been built in 1850 for Mary Jones and her husband Henry Dickinson, a local ironmaster.

Recognised as one of the most notable houses in Coalbrookdale, the grand six-bedroom home retains many original features throughout and enjoys views over Bentnall Woods.

Peter Daborn, director in the residential sales team at Savills in Telford, whose team are handling the sale, said: “It is testament to the owners that original character of The Elms has been so well maintained whilst being so wonderfully presented.

"This beautiful family home provides genuine peace and tranquillity and also has real potential to be a thriving, revenue generating asset.”

The ground floor, the property comprises a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, reception, utility room and bedroom.

On the first floor there is the principal bedroom, four further bedrooms, a home office and the upper garden terrace hile the home also has its own cellar and store to the rear of the property.