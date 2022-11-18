Stunning penthouse suite with top class views goes on the market in Shrewsbury

The newly-built penthouse suite in Shrewsbury is on the market. Photo: Knight Frank

The penthouse on Chester Street, Shrewsbury has just gone on the market, and its spectacular, modern design makes it an attractive property to purchase.

The property has three bedrooms, has underfloor heating, air conditioning, an entertainment hub, access to a gym and sauna on the ground floor.

On the market for £1,200,000, it is set over 260 square metres, and comes with an open plan kitchen and dining room, which has bi-folding doors leading to a balcony terrace overlooking the town of Shrewsbury and beyond.

The listing on Knight Frank says: "Accommodation offers three suited double bedrooms, all with bespoke joinery, a sitting room with fitted office area and an open plan kitchen/dining room.

"The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of bespoke units topped with granite and has a walk-in wine room with refrigeration. Both the sitting room and kitchen have access out to the lower of the two roof terraces via sliding and bi-fold triple glazed doors.

"Depending on requirements, the upper floor could be used as a secondary sitting room or third bedroom; its expansive glazing makes the upmost of the town vista to the south towards the castle, and the country aspect over the showground and river to the west. Bi-fold doors lead out to a large roof terrace - a fantastic entertainment area. The rooms are connected well by a large back hallway which accesses the lift and a storage room.

"On the ground floor of the adjacent building (Cambrian House) is a stylish and generous sized gymnasium with sauna and WC. This area is within the ownership of The Penthouse and is for its sole use only.

"The Penthouse has garaging on the ground floor, accessed by electric gates from Chester Street and providing parking for two to three cars, along with a utility/workshop area to one wall. There is additional open-air parking for up to two cars. The lift serving only two apartments, is found near to the garaging."

The full listing can be viewed online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/123144851

Tom Wright, from estate agent Knight Frank said: "We have had good interest and have had offers, we're currently in negotiation.