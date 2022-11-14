Planning application in as Telford Station Quarter bid moves on

An artist's impression of the Station Quarter project in Telford

As previously reported, more than 760 new homes, plus commercial units and business space are being earmarked for land known as Telford Station Quarter.

As part of the plans, land at Ironmasters Way, Lawn Central and Boyd Close is set for development.

A full planning application for the erection of 194 homes has now been put forward as well as for a ‘Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub, incorporating serviced office accommodation’. The plan also includes a hotel and ‘commercial units with flexible retail, leisure and food and drink uses permitted’.

In addition there would be public realm improvements to Ironmasters Way and Lawn Central along with the ‘layout of associated access roads, landscaping and parking following demolition of the existing Lawn Central footbridge’.

An outline application has also been put forward, with all matters reserved, ‘for a mixed-use development comprising dwellings and/ or office or educational floorspace in addition to commercial floorspace with flexible retail, leisure and food and drink uses permitted and associated access, landscaping and parking’.

The application also refers to the potential ‘regrading of land associated with removal of Lawn Central footbridge, and demolition of Addenbrooke House and Bishton Court’.

The public notice says: “Any owner of the land – namely a freeholder or a person entitled to an unexpired term of at least seven years under a lease – who wishes to make representations to Telford & Wrekin Council about the application should do so within 21 days of the date of the publication of this notice.”