Sales of homes at 136-house development near Ludlow begin

Crest Nicholson's development in Ludlow will comprise 136 homes in total, across a wide range of three, four, and five-bedroom detached homes.

With the first sales already completed, the first phase of Ludlow Green will consist of 25 four- and five-bedroom properties. Show homes at Ludlow Green will be launched in the spring.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are pleased to have launched off-plan sales for our new Ludlow Green development which is already proving popular among buyers in the area."

She added that interest is already high for the development.

Prices for a four bedroom start at £370,000 and £460,000 for five-bedroom homes.