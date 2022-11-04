Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sales of homes at 136-house development near Ludlow begin

By David TooleyLudlowPropertyPublished: Comments

A developer has announced the launch of sales at its new Ludlow Green development in south Shropshire.

Crest Nicholson's development in Ludlow will comprise 136 homes in total, across a wide range of three, four, and five-bedroom detached homes.

With the first sales already completed, the first phase of Ludlow Green will consist of 25 four- and five-bedroom properties. Show homes at Ludlow Green will be launched in the spring.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are pleased to have launched off-plan sales for our new Ludlow Green development which is already proving popular among buyers in the area."

She added that interest is already high for the development.

Prices for a four bedroom start at £370,000 and £460,000 for five-bedroom homes.

Select properties will be available to purchase using Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange and Smooth Move schemes as well as the Deposit Unlock scheme, offering buyers a 95 per cent mortgage.

Property
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News