Show homes open at new development in Shrewsbury

Pictures from Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands is the housebuilder behind the Lily Hay development which sits between the college and the river off London Road.

Designed by Show Business Interiors, the four-bedroom Manford and the five-bedroom Rushton homes have been designed for growing families looking for more space and flexible living.

The Manford features an open-plan kitchen-diner making it the hub of the home where everyone can enjoy time together, while the living room provides a quieter zone for movies and relaxing.

Amie Reeves, sales director at Show Business Interiors, said: “The use of colour within the home not only expresses the individuality of each room but also lifts the mood, providing a fun-spirited and dynamic take on the contemporary, modern home whilst tapping into the architectural style, Art Deco.

“The design of the lounge was pieced together to add character and inject an essence of fun into the room."

Upstairs in the Manford, there are four bedrooms.

There are also five-bedroom Rushton homes at Lily Hay.

The Ruston has an open plan kitchen/breakfast room and dining area which includes French doors opening to the garden as well as a large lounge.

The Rushton has a separate study room perfect for those working from home.

Upstairs in the Rushton, the first floor features a large bedroom with separate dressing area and en suite, a double bedroom and a single bedroom. The second floor features two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands said: “We’re so proud of our show homes at Lily Hay, especially the work that Amie Reeves and the team have put into the project. The Show Business team worked hard to get it designed and delivered, and we are delighted with the results.”

Lily Hay offers two, three, four and five bedroom homes, from £367,500, and is located off London Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6LG.