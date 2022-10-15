Telford home on sale for £80,000 - but needs 'comprehensive' clear-out to make it liveable

The home is definitely a fixer-upper, with photos showing a garden full of debris including an entire broken door, graffiti-sprayed furniture and damaged sheets of chipboard.
Photos from inside the building show a kitchen with damaged and missing drawers, bedrooms strewn with rubbish and a lounge with peeling wallpaper.
The property in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, is available for £80,000 with cash offers sought, and the seller "requires a quick sale with early completion".
It is made up of a lounge, a combination kitchen/dining area, cloakroom, three bedrooms, a bathroom and two toilets plus the enclosed rear garden.
Agents Your Move listed the home for sale earlier this week in its current state, and have marketed the area in Spring Close as "well-situated for local shopping and transport links" with "a number of popular schools nearby".
But the listing warns: "The accommodation needs comprehensive clearance and refurbishment but would make an ideal buy-to-let or investment for resale.
"Cash offers are sought as our client requires a quick sale with early completion. Please note that the property is being sold as it is and will need clearing in addition to refurbishment."
There is also some communal off-road parking nearby.
The home is in Tax Band A for Telford & Wrekin Council and is awaiting an energy test.
To learn more and see more photos, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127899998.