Telford home on sale for £80,000 - but needs 'comprehensive' clear-out to make it liveable

TelfordPropertyPublished:

This three-bedroom Telford home is on the market "as is" for £80,000 - but any prospective buyers are warned it needs "comprehensive" clearing out before it can be lived in.

The back garden. Photo: Your Move
The home is definitely a fixer-upper, with photos showing a garden full of debris including an entire broken door, graffiti-sprayed furniture and damaged sheets of chipboard.

Photos from inside the building show a kitchen with damaged and missing drawers, bedrooms strewn with rubbish and a lounge with peeling wallpaper.

The kitchen. Photo: Your Move

The property in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, is available for £80,000 with cash offers sought, and the seller "requires a quick sale with early completion".

It is made up of a lounge, a combination kitchen/dining area, cloakroom, three bedrooms, a bathroom and two toilets plus the enclosed rear garden.

The first bedroom. Photo: Your Move

Agents Your Move listed the home for sale earlier this week in its current state, and have marketed the area in Spring Close as "well-situated for local shopping and transport links" with "a number of popular schools nearby".

The third bedroom. Photo: Your Move

But the listing warns: "The accommodation needs comprehensive clearance and refurbishment but would make an ideal buy-to-let or investment for resale.

"Cash offers are sought as our client requires a quick sale with early completion. Please note that the property is being sold as it is and will need clearing in addition to refurbishment."

The lounge. Photo: Your Move

There is also some communal off-road parking nearby.

The home is in Tax Band A for Telford & Wrekin Council and is awaiting an energy test.

To learn more and see more photos, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127899998.

