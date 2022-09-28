Inside the £1 million home offering gorgeous views of the Shropshire countryside

The garden and house. Picture: Rightmove

Although a rural country property surrounded by fields, the six-bedroom Grist House is only a short distance from local towns – being only a 20 minute drive to Ludlow.

Exposed ceiling timbers and wooden flooring are complimented by cream tones in the house, making it feel natural, while the stone elevations and 'delightful' garden would make anyone feel like they're in a fairytale.

Grist House. Picture: Rightmove

On its listing, Ludlow-based estate agents Strutt & Parker say: "Grist House is a handsome and spacious detached period house, set in a stunning secluded position in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"The property has splendid stone elevations, more than 3,600 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation and a delightful garden, along with a self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

One of the living rooms. Picture: Rightmove

On the gravel driveway sits a self-contained, two-bedroom annex, surrounded by plenty of parking space.

The main house has two reception rooms to the front, from which views over the garden and countryside beyond can be admired. The sitting rooms also have large fireplaces fitted with wood-burning stoves.

The kitchen. Picture: Rightmove

The dining room in the kitchen looking out to the hills. Picture: Rightmove

The kitchen leads to a dining room with French doors opening onto the garden – the kitchen has classic, shaker-style units and wooden worktops, and is equipped with integrated appliances.

The first floor has an office and two bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, making it the principal room. A family bathroom also sits on the first floor.

Bedroom with an en-suite. Picture: Rightmove

One of the bathrooms. Picture: Rightmove

On the second floor, you will find a further two bedrooms. The listing says that the bedrooms have potential to be converted into an office.

A wonderful garden contains three sheds - a potting shed, wood shed and storage shed/workshop - and offers stunning views across the surrounding Shropshire Hills.

The current owners have also bought part of an adjoining field, giving the property a total land footprint of more than two acres.

Bedroom. Picture: Rightmove

The garden. Picture: Rightmove

Grist House is locoated near the hamlet of Round Oak. Within the parish lies the larger village of Aston-on-Clun while the towns of Craven Arms and Ludlow are a short drive away.