Historic but empty school from 1839 for sale - with plans to turn it into a home

Old National Boys School, Bishop's Castle. Photo: Halls Commercial/Rightmove

The former Old National Boys School in Station Street, Bishop's Castle, is on the market for £350,000.

The former school was built in 1839 to commemorate the majority of The Viscount Clive, opening on November 5 that year. However, it has been a long time since any pupils passed through its doors with photos showing the old school largely empty.

The site is now up for grabs with both the Victorian building and yard subject to a planning application to convert them into a home with garden courtyard and off-road parking.

The school was built back in 1839. Photo: Halls Commercial/Rightmove

In its listing on Rightmove the agents describe it as: "An historic and substantial building occupying a prominent position in this popular market town and subject to a planning application for its residential use.

"It is considered that the building remains capable of conversion into a single dwelling with an appropriate design scheme which preserves and enhances the existing building character, the surrounding conservation area and does not unduly harm residential amenity, highway safety and biodiversity."

The building is empty except for rubbish left inside. Photo: Halls Commercial/Rightmove

It's planned to turn the old school into a home. Photo: Halls Commercial/Rightmove

The current owners have planned a single home in the building which includes a "vast ground floor living room/diner and separate kitchen, all with vaulted ceilings, with two bedrooms and bathroom to the small two-storey section".

The listing continues: "It is conceivable that the building could accommodate far more extensive living accommodation or indeed, have potential for conversion into two dwellings subject to further planning consent."

The yard outside the old school. Photo: Halls Commercial/Rightmove

Despite being disused for a long time, mains water and electricity "are believed to be on site", while a private sealed drainage system has been proposed.