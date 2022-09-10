Idyllic 1850s farmhouse with swimming pool and games room for sale for £1.8 million

Home Farm is on the market for £1.8 million

The property is on the market with Savills for offers in the region of £1.8 million.

The village of Claverley boasts several pubs including The Plough Inn and The Woodman Inn. There are also a number of clubs and societies, run from the village hall and Claverley Parish Church. Recreation includes good riding, walking and fishing, the renowned Enville Golf & Cricket Clubs and Claverley Tennis Club.

There are a number of well-regarded schools in the area including Wrekin College, Wolverhampton Grammar School, Shrewsbury School and Old Swinford Hospital School.

Gatacre is a rural hamlet, surrounded by beautiful countryside and agricultural land with the main focal point being Gatacre Hall, a Grade II listed country house which dates back to the 13th century.

Home Farm presents a rarely found opportunity to live in a rural idyll, yet be within one mile of a major trunk road and A458 Bridgnorth to Stourbridge. The house supports an active lifestyle and is a fabulous house for entertaining.

Home Farm dates back to the 1850s

Convenient transport makes this location perfect for both commuting and working from home. Train stations approximately 10 miles away include Wolverhampton and Stourbridge with ample parking and linking to cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Home Farm is an extremely attractive farm house dating back to about 1850s with the addition of extensions added approximately 15 years ago and a newly built high specification oak-framed garage and studio. The house has undergone extensive renovation and modernisation over the last five years and benefits from commercial, quality, renewable power generation. The internal doors and skirtings are solid oak, including the staircases.

The spacious hallway which has oak flooring throughout

Home Farm is accessed via a long driveway which is owned by Gatacre Hall and is flanked with parkland agricultural land. The private, tarmacadam driveway to Home Farm arrives into a large parking area. A beautiful terrace fitted with porcelain tiles wraps around the house with feature flower beds.

There is a courtyard which may be accessed off the breakfast area and the swimming pool.

There is a separate stable block with three loose boxes and an open bay for storage or a vehicle. The beautiful oak-framed triple garage has three electric up-and-over doors.

A modern wood-burning stove and three sets of French doors can be found in the living room

An external staircase leads up to a small balcony area and a door which opens into an open-plan studio annex with a kitchenette and a shower room.

The pasture land extends from the back and to the side of the house and is separated into two paddocks. There is a charming copse of mature oak trees situated behind the garage block.

The main entrance opens into the spacious hallway which expands the length of the house on the ground floor and has oak flooring throughout. There is a stylish living room with a modern wood-burning stove and three sets of French doors. The games room has a bar and three sets of French doors opening onto the terrace. This room has a fireplace with a beautiful marble hearth.

Red worktops adorn the units in the kitchen

The heated swimming pool expands the width of the house, with French doors either end and along the side. The pool has an electric cover and is fitted with an endless pool fast lane. There is a changing room with WC and a separate shower room.

The kitchen breakfast room is extremely appealing with a vaulted ceiling, Amtico floor tiles, granite worktops, a number of fitted units and drawers with a Belfast sink, integrated appliances and a breakfast area.

There is a utility room off the kitchen and a cloakroom with WC and shower.

The heated swimming pool has an electric cover and is fitted with an endless pool fast lane

A games room includes a snooker table and dart board

The beautiful solid oak staircase leads from the ground floor to a spacious landing on the first floor and principal suite. There is an en suite bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate shower, plus a spacious dressing room.

There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a shower.

A staircase leads to the second floor where there are three vaulted ceiling double bedrooms, two of which are currently being used as a gym and as a home office.

There is a separate family bathroom with a shower.

One of the huge bedrooms

Home Farm is equipped with renewable energy systems including heat pump dehumidification for the swimming pool and electricity power generation from both a wind turbine and solar PV.

The generation systems benefit from the Governments feed-in tariff (FIT) incentive scheme providing an annual income as well as reducing the requirement and cost for imported electricity.

For further information about the systems, please contact Savills, the selling agents.