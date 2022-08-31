Historic 'Tudor' house for sale in Shropshire's own 'Little Switzerland' for just £495,000

The Tudor looking house is on the market. Photo: Rightmove

Said to date back to the early 17th century, the Grade II listed town-house located on the southern corner of The Square in Church Stretton, offers 'great potential' and a lot of space.

Wrights Estate Agents have told perspective owners that they can choose whether to keep the home - which went on the market on Tuesday - as a residential property or convert it into a commercial building, with the building once being an inn named The Raven.

The reception area. Photo: Rightmove

The lounge could fit another couple of armchairs, or could have big sofas instead. Photo: Rightmove.

In its listing, Wrights say: "This sale offers the rare opportunity to own a deceptively spacious town centre black and white Grade ll listed completely updated residence.

"Believed to date from around the early 17th century this Tudor Period town house, was at one time an inn known as The Raven and later used for other purposes."

The kitchen and diner. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen's old stone floor works well with the modern spotlights. Photo: Rightmove

Timber framed with brink infill, the residence was extended in the 19th century, sporting painted brick that resembled the traditional Tudor timber framing from 200 years earlier.

It has a reception hall, four reception rooms, a semi-modern kitchen with spotlights, ground floor cloakroom and toilet, a landing, five bedrooms - three with en-suite bathrooms - and a regular bathroom. It boasts a lot of room with its stone and brick-build garage and storage spaces.

One of the bedrooms with an en-suite. Photo: Rightmove

A bathroom with a skylight. Photo: Rightmove