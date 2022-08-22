Luxurious penthouse in top floor of converted 19th Century church up for sale

The penthouse apartment in the Tracery. Photo: Strutt & Parker / Rightmove

The three-bedroom penthouse occupies the top floor of The Tracery, a development of four homes within the former Swan Hill Congregational Church.

The church at Swan Hill, near the town centre and about half a mile from the railway station, dates to 1868 and was converted into homes in 2019.

A listing for the apartment on property website Rightmove says: "The front door to the apartment opens into a ground floor hallway with study area to the end and off which leads a guest bedroom with vaulted ceiling. This is complemented by a spacious en suite bathroom featuring a pair of decorative lancet windows.

"An elegant wrought iron, glass and oak staircase rises to the first floor past the spectacular Gothic Tracery window from which the building takes its name, opening into a light and atmospheric open plan kitchen/living/dining room with vaulted ceiling and windows to three elevations framing the surrounding roofscapes.

"This social space is ideal for both comfortable everyday living and larger scale entertaining. The kitchen is fitted with stylish inline cabinetry under Quartz counter tops, a range of Neff appliances and central island.

"The principal bedroom has a decorative arched alcove and en-suite with large shower. A further bedroom with built in wardrobes and a bathroom complete this floor."

"The Tracery occupies an enviable position within the much coveted 'Loop' of the River Severn, close to the excellent amenities of Shrewsbury town centre and with access to charming river walks. The town also enjoys a range of bespoke shops, prize winning covered market, bars and restaurants along with year round events including the popular Shrewsbury Flower Show, Food Festival and Regatta.

"Shrewsbury is noted for its excellent schools both within the state and private sectors. Across the Severn is Shrewsbury School, while the GDST High School is just along the road. Further schooling in the area includes Prestfelde and Packwood Preparatory schools, Moreton Hall, Ellesmere College and Wrekin College.

"Road communications are excellent with the A5/M54 linking through to Telford, the West Midlands and the national motorway network beyond. There is a train station in Shrewsbury with a regular service to the Midlands and London. International airports are available at Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and East Midlands.

"Approached along a private driveway, there is an allocated parking space to the front of the building. Internally, the apartment is serviced by both a lift and staircase rising from the foyer and from where there is access to an individual secure lock up for additional storage."