Housing group in Shropshire named as one of Britain’s Top 50 biggest builders

Majestic Way in Telford

The Wrekin Housing Group appears in a list of the Top 50 Biggest Builders in the country in a new survey published by Inside Housing magazine.

Wrekin, provide affordable homes to over 27,000 people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire, has been included in the annual list – which ranks housing associations by the total number of homes completed during 2021/22.

Wrekin made the list after completing 318 homes during the year. Of these, 247 were affordable or social rent homes, 15 were shared ownership and 56 built under schemes such as ‘Rent to Buy’ and ‘In Reach’.

Wrekin expects to build 2,300 new homes during the next five years. Construction has begun to deliver housing and care services for the over 55s, as well as a new modern health centre at the £19.1m Pauls Moss development in Whitchurch. 88 new homes for affordable rent are also being built at Old Park in Telford.

During 2021/22, we invested £60m building new homes. Developments included the £7m Majestic Way scheme, which created 39 new affordable homes in the heart of Telford.

Simon Thompson, head of development at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are delighted to have been included in the Top 50 Biggest Builders survey.

“Wrekin sets out to make a difference to people’s lives, one of they key ways in which we can achieve this is by building good quality, affordable housing. We are investing over £279m to deliver new homes over the next five years. The work we do also has a positive impact on the local economy, creating much needed jobs and apprenticeship roles in the construction sector.