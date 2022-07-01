Cabin in stunning woodland setting rockets past guide price amid huge interest

The log cabin in woodland near Llangollen

The forestry land with the cabin above Llangollen went under the hammer in an auction near Oswestry on Thursday.

Sold through agents, Bowen Son and Watson, it's been described as a haven for anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The original price guide for Coed Bwlch, Rhysgog, just off the A5, between Llangollen and Corwen, was just £20,000.

But during Thursday's auction at Lion Quays, bids quickly shot past that with the hammer eventually coming down at £76,000.

Auctioneer, Mr John Bevan, said there had been a great deal of interest in the lot.

The inside of the cabin

"We had a great amount of interest both online and in the room," he said.

"It was sold to an online bidder."

The woodland

The timber cabin, has forestry planning permission, with what was described as recreational woodland close to the picturesque River Dee.