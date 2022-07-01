Notification Settings

Cabin in stunning woodland setting rockets past guide price amid huge interest

By Sue Austin Published:

A simple log cabin in a two-and-a-half acre patch of woodland had been sold for almost four times its guide price.

The log cabin in woodland near Llangollen
The forestry land with the cabin above Llangollen went under the hammer in an auction near Oswestry on Thursday.

Sold through agents, Bowen Son and Watson, it's been described as a haven for anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The original price guide for Coed Bwlch, Rhysgog, just off the A5, between Llangollen and Corwen, was just £20,000.

But during Thursday's auction at Lion Quays, bids quickly shot past that with the hammer eventually coming down at £76,000.

Auctioneer, Mr John Bevan, said there had been a great deal of interest in the lot.

The inside of the cabin

"We had a great amount of interest both online and in the room," he said.

"It was sold to an online bidder."

The woodland

The timber cabin, has forestry planning permission, with what was described as recreational woodland close to the picturesque River Dee.

The sale particulars said: "The woodland is approached via a forest track access and has the highly unusual benefit of having a consented wooden cabin situate, which provides shelter and permits opportunities for over-night occupations during the warmer months. This is a delightful and unusual opportunity."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

