See inside the real-life Teletubbies house for sale near Shrewsbury for £1.75 million

The house has 'an abundance of dining and entertaining space'.

This five-bedroom house near Shrewsbury has gone on the market, and features a 'living roof' which the homeowner could walk over.

If it looks familiar, that may be because of the resemblance it bears with the home of the Teletubbies.

This modern home is on the market for a cool £1,750,000 and sits in Grinshall's countryside, and situated at the end of a long private drive.

The house has a 'living roof'.

Grinshall is described by the agent as "one of north Shropshire’s most desirable villages, in an area that boasts excellent out riding and many wonderful walks".

This house also features a countryside view, up to five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a spacious garden - as well as the grassy roof - with modern patio and a summerhouse. A few yards away sits a triple-bay garage.

One of the hallways in the house, with large windows looking out onto the countryside.

The listing on Rightmove says: "The garden has been beautifully designed with the house lying centrally within the grounds and the well-manicured lawn, stocked borders, shrubs and roses encircling the property.

"There is a large terrace and separate garden room ideally suited for outdoor entertaining. The grounds and garden in total are 1.02 acre."

The triple bay garage and back of the house from a birds-eye view.

And if that isn't quite enough, the house even has its own private water supply.

One of the bathrooms with a rustic but modern style.

The house has gone on the market as HM Revenue and Customs reported that around five per cent fewer house sales took place in May this year than in the same month in 2021. However, the total did edge up by 1.3% compared with April 2022.

House prices have continued to hit a string of record highs in recent months.

Interest rates have also been gradually increasing, pushing up the cost of new mortgage deals and existing home loans on variable rates.

Another bathroom with a large tub.