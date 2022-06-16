Boarded up three-bedroom house on the market for £38,000 - but it needs so much work

The Three bedroom semi-detached house and garage up for sale

But you might fancy it anyway, as it is going for just £38,000.

This semi-detached three bedroom house in Telford is a bargain – if you are prepared for A LOT of DIY – as houses in the area normally sell for £150,000 to £250,000.

The potential buyer will have a task on their hands though as the property requires an extensive refurbishment.

The amount of work required to make it livrable is clearly visible

Photos of the house show the extent of the work required, with the walls and floors needing a complete revamp, and it will need a new set of windows and doors as they are currently boarded up with wood panels. Once purchased, the house can certainly be transformed into a great looking property, especially if utilising it’s potential for an extension and make use of the garage

The property on Farm Lodge Grove is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday, June 29.

Potential buyers will be unable to secure a mortgage and therefore it will be a cash purchase only.

Marketed by Auction House Staffordshire, the semi-detached property has a guide price of £38,000.

Anyone interested in investing into the property can view it in person on Thursday, June 23 between 11.00am and 11.30am.

Bidding will be available by either telephone, proxy or online bidding.

The garden require extensive work

Anyone wish to bid is asked to register online via the Auction House website using the Register to Bid tab.