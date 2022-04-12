Children given VIP treatment at opening of Newport playground

Beau Parton, 8; Olivia Meek, 8 and Darcy Jones,3 with the Easter Bunny

The visit was arranged to mark the opening of the development’s playground, with children living on Forton Gate given VIP access to try out the new equipment. They also took part in an Easter egg hunt encouraging them to explore all areas of the park.

Isabelle, 9, who lives in Forton Gate, said “I am really pleased that I have been chosen to open the park and I can’t wait to play on all of the equipment.”

Constructed by Galliers Homes, Forton Gate is on the outskirts of Newport and incorporates a large play area featuring traditional swings and a slide; as well as a climbing trail and "overhead rotator".