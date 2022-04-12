Notification Settings

Children given VIP treatment at opening of Newport playground

By Sue AustinNewportPropertyPublished:

Children in Newport were delighted when the Easter Bunny made a surprise visit to a brand-new play area in the new, Forton Gate development.

Beau Parton, 8; Olivia Meek, 8 and Darcy Jones,3 with the Easter Bunny
Beau Parton, 8; Olivia Meek, 8 and Darcy Jones,3 with the Easter Bunny

The visit was arranged to mark the opening of the development’s playground, with children living on Forton Gate given VIP access to try out the new equipment. They also took part in an Easter egg hunt encouraging them to explore all areas of the park.

Isabelle, 9, who lives in Forton Gate, said “I am really pleased that I have been chosen to open the park and I can’t wait to play on all of the equipment.”

Constructed by Galliers Homes, Forton Gate is on the outskirts of Newport and incorporates a large play area featuring traditional swings and a slide; as well as a climbing trail and "overhead rotator".

Toni Hale, sales advisor at Galliers Homes said, “We never underestimate the importance of space in our developments, which is why you’ll find it in abundance in all our communities. It is great to see family members young and old having fun on the play equipment at Forton Gate and we hope the local community will continue to enjoy the area for years to come.”

