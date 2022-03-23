Plans for new care home in Market Drayton including cafe and beauty facilities

An artist's impression of the proposed care home in Market Drayton

Healthcare developer LNT Care Developments has today announced its plans for multi-million pound investment to provide a purpose-built care home in the town.

The new care home for elderly residents will be situated on Adderley Road opposite Aldi, north of the A53.

Keeley Sharp, development director at LNT, said: “Our mission is to provide every elderly person in England with the option of a high-quality place to live that provides an excellent quality of life.

"Our care homes provide this in a fit for purpose home designed to be responsive to their changing needs."

The care home will have 66 en-suite bedrooms, as well as general residential and dementia care.

Residents can benefit from a range of communal amenities, including lounges and dining rooms, garden and cinema rooms, a café bar and health and beauty facilities.

The building itself is designed to be energy efficient with an aim of generating the majority of the home's energy needs onsite using solar power and ground source heating.

"The proposed care home will give older people an opportunity to live locally and maintain the important connections established throughout their lives," Keeley said.

"The site is perfect for this given its location within an established and vibrant residential community with excellent access to public transport and day-to-day amenities."

The care home will be surrounded by gardens to benefit health and wellbeing as well as having ecological benefits through greater use of pollinating and being habitat friendly.

"The proposal offers a significant opportunity to contribute to Market Drayton’s sustainable growth," Keeley added.

"It will generate substantial economic, social and environmental benefits for the local community, including 50 to 60 new jobs once the home is operational.”