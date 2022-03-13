45-home estate for Mid Wales village should be built say planners

More than 40 homes could be built on land in Sarn, near Newtown. Photo: Google

A mixture of semi-detached, detached, terraced and bungalow homes would be built in Sarn, near Newtown, under the plans which have been recommended for approval by Powys County Council planning officers.

Of the 45 houses, it is expected that 20 per cent will be affordable homes.

The plans show that nine two-bedroom houses would be put forward to make up the allocation for affordable homes.

Outline planning permission for the scheme was granted back in September 2017 and plans will now be considered by councillors as the application is deemed to be a “major” development by Powys council.

Kerry community council, which also covers Sarn, has discussed the application and said that it has no objections but wants to highlight several points.

Kerry council clerk Angela Feltham said: “There remain some community concerns with regard to the size of the development and the potential affect that it may have on the village, as Sarn is a very small community.

“However as outline approval has already been granted we acknowledge that the design appears to be sympathetic to surrounding properties and has preserved the oak trees, which had been requested previously.”

The council added that it has concerns that the site is prone to flooding and also believe there should be no further developments considered for Sarn for at least 10 years.

In his report, Powys planning officer Richard Edwards said: “The proposed development is considered to be a well thought out design making best use of the land available for the intended purpose and constraints.

“Areas for play and have been suitably located for easy access with other informal areas of green space present across the site which help provide a visually interesting development.

“Officers are satisfied that the proposed development complies with the relevant policies Local Development Plan (LDP) and the recommendation is one of approval.”

A sustainable drainage (SuDS) application will need to be approved before building work can start.