Villagers invited for last look around school before demolition

The former Ifton Heath Primary School on Overton Road

Cornovii Developments is to build two, three and four-bedroom homes at the site of the former Ifton Heath Primary School, in St Martins, which closed when the all-age school opened at the Rhyn Park school site.

Demolition of the old school is expected to start in early February.

Beforehand Cornovii has organised an opportunity for local residents to have a final walk around the old school next week, before the demolition commences.

The plans for the Ifton Heath Primary School site in St Martins.

A spokesman said: For the walk to take place, we want to provide as safe an experience as possible. All attendees will have to have had a negative lateral flow test on the day of the walk and no more than two households will be allowed in the building at any time. Masks will also have to be worn."