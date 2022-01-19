Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Villagers invited for last look around school before demolition

By Sue AustinOswestryPropertyPublished: Last Updated:

Work is to start on the demolition of a former village primary school near Oswestry to make way for housing - but before that residents and former pupils have been invited for one last look around.

The former Ifton Heath Primary School on Overton Road
The former Ifton Heath Primary School on Overton Road

Cornovii Developments is to build two, three and four-bedroom homes at the site of the former Ifton Heath Primary School, in St Martins, which closed when the all-age school opened at the Rhyn Park school site.

Demolition of the old school is expected to start in early February.

Beforehand Cornovii has organised an opportunity for local residents to have a final walk around the old school next week, before the demolition commences.

The plans for the Ifton Heath Primary School site in St Martins.

A spokesman said: For the walk to take place, we want to provide as safe an experience as possible. All attendees will have to have had a negative lateral flow test on the day of the walk and no more than two households will be allowed in the building at any time. Masks will also have to be worn."

Any interested residents should email hello@cornoviidevelopments.co.uk by close of business on Thursday to arrange the time slots.

Property
News
Education
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News