All 46 homes on council's Telford town centre site let

The site under construction. Photo: Google.

Telford & Wrekin Council's housing company Nuplace has been building 46 properties at its latest development off Southwater Way.

Tenants will start to move into the homes from February, following completion of the first phase of properties.

Nuplace has described the development as its "most sustainable", saying it has been "designed specifically to contribute towards the council’s commitment to tackle climate change".

All properties benefit from solar panels and electric car-charging points.

The development features 46, one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for a mixture of private and affordable rent.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for housing, enforcement & transport said: “As the council’s wholly-owned housing company, it is our aspiration to ensure that Nuplace lead the way in delivering sustainable homes. Southwater Way has been a hugely popular site from the offset; with over 140 tenancy applications received within the first four weeks of launching. Feedback tells us that the car charging points have gone down particularly well with residents, which very clearly highlights the demand for these types of properties in Telford and Wrekin.”

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) invested around £460,000 into the development as part of its brownfield first approach, which involves regenerating the region’s former industrial sites and vacant urban plots, helping to protect the Green Belt.