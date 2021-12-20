Town council objects to shopping arcade and flats plan for former Poundstretcher store

How the proposed rear extension to the building could look. Picture: GWPA Architecture.

Whitchurch Town Council met to discuss proposals to create a shopping arcade of seven smaller units inside the former Poundstretcher premises in High Street.

The plans would see the building extended at the back and built up to three storeys to accommodate 17 one and two-bed apartments.

While the ambition to bring a derelict shop back into use was welcomed by councillors, concerns were voiced over the lack of parking, number of proposed flats and the design of the building.

Deputy mayor Andy Hall said: “This is a substantial development in a conservation area which will have significant impact on the street scene, and on parking and the roads.”

He said that while the shop units were a “good idea”, the 17 flats above would be “overdevelopment” of the site.

Councillor John Martin said the three-storey rear extension would block sunlight to neighbouring properties, adding that the developer had demonstrated “laziness” in failing to come up with a more interesting and suitable design for the building.

He said: “There has been no effort on the design and appearance, it’s just this sort of design you could see anywhere.”

His views were echoed by Councillor Gregory Ebbs, who said changes to the property – which is surrounded by listed buildings – should be more sensitive to its surroundings.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to try and beautify Whitchurch, to take into account the historical properties,” said Councillor Ebbs.

“Looking at this planning application, I feel there’s been no consideration and no real thought into the actual beauty of this property.

“I do think any significant alterations on the High Street should take into account how pretty and how historic the High Street is.

“I think stallholders would prefer to set up in a historically interesting property rather than a property that looks generic."

Developer Russell Harrison, who was present at the meeting, was invited to respond to members’ concerns.

He said he had so far spent £50,000 on the plans, which had been drawn up by a team of architects specialising in the renovation of historic buildings.

Mr Harrison said: “We are a family company, I live in Wem. It’s important for us to be part of the community and add value to a community.”

He said the arcade idea had come about as the premises was “too big for the small operators and too small for the big operators”.

Mr Harrison said the scheme would provide units for smaller businesses, create around 18 jobs and help boost the town centre footfall – but that the retail development would not be viable without the residential aspect.

Addressing concerns about the lack of parking, Mr Harrison said Shropshire Council had advised at pre-application stage that parking would not be required due to the town centre location.

The proposals do however include a car share scheme for the use of residents.

Mr Harrison said: “People can take a shared electric car and use as they need, rather than having 17 vehicles parked all over the place around Whitchurch.”

Councillor Hall asked whether it would be possible to reduce the number of apartments without making the scheme unviable, but Mr Harrison said 17 was the lowest number, having already been reduced from 25.

However this explanation was not accepted by Councillor Martin, who said: “The shop bit is a mask to justify the flats at the back.”

Councillors resolved to object to the application on the grounds of overdevelopment, lack of parking and concerns that it would detract from the sensitive setting of the conservation area.