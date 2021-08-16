Engagement events to be held to help shape Oswestry Masterplan

Shropshire Council will hold its next community engagement events for the Oswestry Masterplan next month.

Councillor Steve Charmley, chairman of the Future Oswestry Group, said: "We want to hear your views on what you like and what you want to see happen differently. We are here to listen and will take all views on board."

Both events will run from 9am to 3pm and the first takes place on Wednesday, September 1, on a market stall at the Bailey Head.

The second will be held at Festival Square on Saturday, September 4.