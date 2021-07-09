Shropshire estate agent speaks on panel with TV property guru Phil Spencer

Russell Griffin, left, and Phil Spencer

Russell Griffin, co-director of Samuel Wood, was invited by the Location, Location, Location star to give his views on the current property market for the film on his Move iQ platform.

Mr Spencer set up Move iQ, a property portal to offer expert property advice, guidance and tips for anyone buying, renting or selling, as well as homeowners, with its own YouTube channel.

The film offers an expert insight into what Spencer himself describes as the “busiest - indeed most hectic - sales market for the past 25 years”.

The video also seeks to find out if agents really are seeing buyers flee London and head for greener spaces, how agents have coped with the stamp duty holiday deadline and what happens now, and whether buyers are sizing up homes and locations and asking: what would it be like to live here in lockdown?

In the film Russell said: All of the shires have become destination places.

“We’ve found the drive into our part of the Midlands has been phenomenal, since day one of lockdown. You could never have written it.

“I think the main problem for agents at the moment is a lack of stock coming to market. Generally, the public are sitting on their hands. People don’t know what to do next, it’s chicken and egg.