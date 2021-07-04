'Fundamental rethink' needed to deal with Welsh housing crisis, say campaigners

Siarter Cartrefi, a partnership of housing campaigners and councillors from across Wales, said a "fundamental rethink" is needed on Wales' housing strategy. They are currently seeking signatures for a petition on the Senedd Petitions website, in order to trigger a parliamentary debate.

Spokeswoman Cara Wilson said: “We launched at high speed, with 500 signatures a day on our first weekend. This fantastic reaction shows the Senedd how strongly people feel about this crisis. We feel the future of the Nation is at stake, no less."

The petition says: “People are grieving and in shock. Local people are being priced out of renting or buying in their own communities right across Wales. This is destroying our culture and language.

“Simply building more houses is not enough. We are calling for a fundamental rethink of policy to prioritise social, cultural, and economic needs in line with Cymraeg 2050 and the Well-being of Future Generations Act.”

The campaigners hope that a long-awaited statement from the Senedd will include changes in planning for second homes and holiday lets and percentage caps on such homes in areas under pressure from tourism - often areas with low wages and fragile employment.

They also hosted an open online meeting on June 30 for campaigners across Wales to discuss what further steps to take.

Their demands include declaring a housing emergency and reforming social housing provision.