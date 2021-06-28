Gift to village from custodians of local estate

Brynkinallt custodians Iain and Kate Hill-Trevor on the land at St Martins

Iain and Kate Hill-Trevor said that the estate was leasing 13.5 acres of land next to St Martins School on a 999-year lease at zero rent. The land will be used for education and community recreation, and plans have already been submitted to Shropshire Council for a state-of-the-art multi-use sports pitch.

The land gift comes as part of a community benefit scheme as part of the Morlas Meadows development of 80 homes on Brynkinalt Estate land. It has been donated in addition to the Community Infrastructure Levy in excess of £723,000 which the housing development attracts.

Iain Hill-Trevor said: “Kate and I are genuinely delighted to continue the estate tradition of gifting assets to our local community. Previously these have included St Martins School on a 999-year lease, the land for the community centre and the building for the GP surgery in the village of St Martins.

“The whole country has an urgent need for new homes. The Morlas Meadows development will bring in numerous new families to further extend the resilience, life and economic vibrancy of our local community,” he added.

The Morlas Meadows scheme is being developed by Brynkinalt in conjunction with St Martins-based developer Primoris Homes. The scheme includes a range of homes in varying styles and sizes, including 12 bungalows styled in the manner of traditional farm buildings, preserving the character of the rural location. Public open space and the creation of footpaths to safely extend the network around the village are other additions, and terms have already been agreed with a social housing provider for eight affordable homes.

Mr Hill-Trevor said he was excited at the prospect of working with St Martins Parish Council following the local council elections last month.

“We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with the St Martins Parish Council for very many years," he said.

"The Morlas Meadows scheme, and the provision of land for education, sport and recreation at St Martins, is testament to the vision and dedication of the late council chairman, John Stephens.