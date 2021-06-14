Rooftop Shrewsbury home among latest planning applications

An application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for a new home on the top of Chronicle House

The former home of the Shrewsbury Chronicle is the subject of the proposal, with planning officers being asked to consider the creation of a rooftop dwelling at Chronicle House in Chester Street.

That is just one of the latest applications submitted to Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council for consideration.

Elsewhere waste disposal firm is applying for permission to create an incinerator as part of a ‘green energy facility’.

Cartwright’s Waste Disposal Services has submitted the plan to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department. The proposal centres on Site 2 at Halesfield 21 in Telford.

Under the plan the firm will create electricity which will be exported to the national grid.

The application states that the project would create 625kW of electricity which would be available for export.

Under the terms of the application the site would operate for 8,400 hours a year. The council will make a decision on the proposal at a later date.

Planning officers at the council will also be asked to assess a proposal for a number of new homes.

The plan, which centres on the site of Woodhouse Farm, at Woodhouse Lane, Priosrlee, asks for permission to build 16 houses and garages. It also requests consent for the conversion of the existing farmhouse and barn into five homes. A listed building application has also been submitted as part of the proposal.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council is being asked for permission to build an affordable dwelling and detached garage to the South Of Bay Cottage, at Little Ness Road, Ruyton XI Towns.

And permission is being sought to carry out barn conversions at Condover.

A notice published by Shropshire Council said it has been asked to consider an application to convert existing barns into five dwellings on land East Of Allfield Farm in Condover.

Planning officers will also be asked to decided on a request for the installation of a sewage treatment plant to serve two homes.

The proposal relates to numbers 4 and 5 at Church Farm, Church Lane, Boningale.

A request for permission to create a two-storey rear extension at St Margarets, Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, has been submitted to the council, which is also being asked to decide on the creation of a lean-to log store affecting a Grade II listed building at The Hayloft, Aston Eyre Hall.