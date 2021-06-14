Housing provider expands with first Telford & Wrekin homes

John Green with the new homes

Shropshire Rural Housing Association is providing four family homes as part of a development by Shropshire Homes in Preston upon the Weald Moors.

The three-bedroom properties are all set aside for people with connections to the local area who cannot currently afford to rent or buy a property in the village.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said the development was something of a milestone for the association.

“These properties are the first ever homes we have provided in the Telford and Wrekin area, and we are very excited about meeting an urgent housing need in Preston upon the Weald Moors,” he said.

“The way our lettings criteria works is that priority will be given to people who have previously lived in the village or have connections to the area, such as children who go to the school or family already living there.

“We know there is a real need for good quality affordable housing in areas like this, so we are delighted to have secured these properties.”

Sam Hine, chair of the Shropshire Rural Housing Association board, said there were positive long-term benefits from providing more affordable homes for local families.

“We want to help communities to thrive, and enabling families to live in rural areas means vital amenities like schools stay viable,” she said.

“By providing affordable housing like this, we can give people the opportunity to live in villages, which is essential for the long-term sustainability of our rural communities.”