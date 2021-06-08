Shropshire councillors to debate 1,000-home plan for Ironbridge Power Station site

Plans for a new village on the site of the former Ironbridge Power Station will be debated by Shropshire Council next week.

An image of how the development could look
Developer, the Harworth Group, wants to build up to 1,000 new homes and a retirement village on the 340-acre site.

Its outline application also includes a zone for employment land and for shops which would be part of a local centre and include a convenience store.

A primary school is also part of the masterplan for the site, as are sports pitches and a sports pavilion as well as a traditional village green and community allotments.

There will be a train link into the mainline railway and a park and ride facility.

A health care facility could also be built subject to the discretion of the clinical commissioning group.

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee will debate the plans on June 15.

Last month Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee unanimously approved the plans.

