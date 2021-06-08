Shropshire councillors to debate 1,000-home plan for Ironbridge Power Station site

Developer, the Harworth Group, wants to build up to 1,000 new homes and a retirement village on the 340-acre site.
Its outline application also includes a zone for employment land and for shops which would be part of a local centre and include a convenience store.
A primary school is also part of the masterplan for the site, as are sports pitches and a sports pavilion as well as a traditional village green and community allotments.
There will be a train link into the mainline railway and a park and ride facility.
A health care facility could also be built subject to the discretion of the clinical commissioning group.
Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee will debate the plans on June 15.