Shropshire councillors to debate 1,000-home plan for Ironbridge Power Station site

An image of how the development could look

Developer, the Harworth Group, wants to build up to 1,000 new homes and a retirement village on the 340-acre site.

Its outline application also includes a zone for employment land and for shops which would be part of a local centre and include a convenience store.

A primary school is also part of the masterplan for the site, as are sports pitches and a sports pavilion as well as a traditional village green and community allotments.

There will be a train link into the mainline railway and a park and ride facility.

A health care facility could also be built subject to the discretion of the clinical commissioning group.