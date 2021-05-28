Shrewsbury's building boom as town continues to grow

The town is growing – an aerial view of the huge housing developments being built off Oteley Road, Shrewsbury One of the Bellway homes on The Spinney The land is prepared for hundreds of new homes as Shrewsbury grows

Development continues at sites along Oteley Road, as a number of housebuilding companies are currently constructing homes.

While the development of the new estates has not come without criticism, Shrewsbury Town Council has taken a positive view towards the building of new houses and the expansion of the town.

Shrewsbury Town Council clerk, Helen Ball, said: “The town council has been supportive of the development of Sustainable Urban Extensions both in the west at Oxon and in the south at Oteley Road.

“The key to these sites is having a mixed use that means that day-to-day needs can be accommodated within the development site without the need for excess travel. Also measures within the site that can accommodate the greater use of public transport, walking and cycling should be welcomed.

“The Oteley Road site provides much benefit to potential new residents as well as existing residents in the Sutton area who can access local services and facilities that have been provided as part of the scheme.”

With Shrewsbury marked as a high growth area, Helen believes well-considered residential accommodation is a must. “The town has been identified as a high growth area and the need for well thought out residential accommodation is a necessity,” she added.

“Developing urban extensions allow the town to grow but do not place any additional constriction on existing residential areas.

“Given that both Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council have declared climate emergencies, and the former have established new planning policies on climate change, it would be wonderful to see developments like Oteley Road embracing new sustainable ways of thinking.

“The Oteley Road Sustainable Urban Extension brings with it not just residential and retail space but valuable employment land and for those businesses who already trade here and are wanting to expand, or those businesses who are thinking to relocate to Shrewsbury, having employment land just off the principle road network as well as having a potential workforce on its doorstep will prove beneficial in creating a sustainable business model.”

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has also expressed support for the Oteley Road developments. Charles Howell, member of the Chamber’s executive committee, said: “Shrewsbury Business Chamber has given its support to the housing development on Oteley Road. The selection of two-four bedroom houses and affordable housing options can potentially provide a much needed opportunity for young people to get onto the property ladder, whilst satisfying a long waiting list of people looking to own a house in Shrewsbury.

“From a business perspective, the close links to Shrewsbury Business Park and the town centre mean less requirement for people to commute to their place of work. Good quality housing, such as this, will help improve the attractiveness of Shrewsbury as a place to live and work.”

While opinion has been divided, existing residents of Shrewsbury have also recognised the positives of a growth in the town’s residential capacity.

Lucy Vero, from Mereside, said: “It’s a great thing for the town. More people will be able to move to the area and it may encourage the local economy as well.” Another resident added: “I’m all for it. We need the housing, as long as there is no tree damage. It’s going to make the town more vibrant.”

Residents of the developments themselves have been pleased with how the new estates have allowed them to live in a pleasant environment with a growing community spirit.

John Newton is a resident of the Taylor Wimpey Oteley Road development, Sutton Grange. Having moved in last November, John has been pleased with how quickly he has felt at home there. “I’m of the belief that we shouldn’t build on all green space,” he said, “but there is a need for housing and there is already a lovely sense of community here.”

Fellow Sutton Grange residents Chris and Peter Sower have lived on the development now for over five years. For them, developments on Oteley Road represent progress and opportunity.

“If so much building is going on and the houses are being sold, surely that shows that Shrewsbury is on the up,” said Chris. “A lot of people on this estate have been able to come from out of the area. There are plenty of people that now live here who are from overseas – it’s very multicultural.”

For Peter, the scale of the developments has been encouraging, and allowed a wide sense of community to grow. “It’s like a mini Shrewsbury,” he said. “It’s great.”

Community

For retired couple Chris and Peter, a pleasant and supportive environment is very important, and this is what they believe they have found at Sutton Grange.

“The people on this estate are very friendly,” said Chris. “We lived near to where this estate now is for 34 years and have come here to downsize. Since we have lived here people have said, ‘if you need anything, you know where we are’. There is a real community here.”

Chris has also noticed the popularity of the estate among existing residents, who since moving into their first properties on the development have up-sized by moving to another home within it.

“People must like it here as some are moving to bigger homes within the estate,” she added.

Among the other Oteley Road developments is The Spinney, being built by Bellway. The housebuilder is delivering 164 homes at the site, including 139 for private sale and 25 for rent or shared ownership.

Marie Richards, sales director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “As a responsible developer, Bellway is committed to being a part of the community in the areas in which we are building new homes.

“In Shrewsbury we are delivering almost 380 homes across our two sites at The Spinney off Oteley Road and at Copthorne Keep off Copthorne Road. In addition to the new high quality housing Bellway is currently building in Shrewsbury, we will also provide over £1 million in S106 contributions back into the local community, including more than £500,000 for primary education and secondary education apiece.

“During our time in Shrewsbury, Bellway has also shown its support for Shrewsbury Food Bank, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and Shropshire School Sports and Athletics Association. We even invited Shrewsbury’s town crier to help launch our showhomes at The Spinney. Bellway will remain committed to Shrewsbury through its current and future developments in the area.”

As far as future developments, Bellway is currently planning further investment in Shrewsbury and has launched a search for more land in the area to build on. Ben Wright, managing director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Demand for new homes in Shrewsbury has remained high over the past three years and there is every indication this will continue.“Across Copthorne Keep and The Spinney we have been able to provide a broad range of homes which have been well received by buyers.

“Both are important sites for the town. The Spinney is the first phase of a new neighbourhood, while Copthorne Keep is creating a new purpose for the historic barracks and we have committed to preserving the 19th century keep, converting it to an apartment building.

“We feel confident we have a solid understanding of the local market and are well placed to continue bringing new homes to Shrewsbury, providing land is available in the right locations.”