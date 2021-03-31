Six-year project to build hundreds of new homes in Ellesmere

Developers behind the scheme for 99 homes on land off Canal Way, on the Oswestry side of Ellesmere, have set out a timetable for future house building between the town’s Wharf and the A495.

The 99 homes form phase one of the proposed development, which a report to Shropshire council states would be built between 2022 and 2024.

In his report consultant, Nigel Thorns says future phases would then be applied for which, if successful, could see up to 414 homes built by the end of 2027.

A caravan park is also part of the future blue print for the land, which runs down to the Montgomery Canal.

In 2017, outline application for mixed development of a hotel, boating marina, leisure complex, pub/restaurant, residential, holiday cabins and touring caravans with associated infrastructure to include access

The current application for 99 homes, phase one of the project, has brought objections from residents about several matters including construction traffic going through a residential area already built.

Shropshire Council’s highways departments has also raised concerns about phase one construction traffic travelling through Tetchill Brook Road. Highways officers expressed concerns the access route included a length of residential roadway, which was relatively narrow and included on street domestic parking.

The revised plans would instead see construction traffic used Canal Way for the phase one.

The consultant’s report says Canal Way is a through road able to take the traffic entirely capable of accommodating the construction and residential traffic associated with the phase one development.