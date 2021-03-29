Pupils' greeting cards welcoming new homeowners in Market Drayton

Ava Highfield with her winning entry

David Wilson Homes approached Market Drayton Junior School for help to design cards to be handed out to new homebuyers who move into its Drayton Meadows development.

Ava Highfield, nine, was the winner of the competition and will see her cards printed and delivered to new residents, in addition to claiming a £50 gift card. Prizes were also given to two other children who came in second and third in the competition.

Charlotte Wharton-Jenkins, teacher and head of art at the school, said: “The creative children at Market Drayton Junior School have created wonderfully bright and inviting card designs for the new homeowners of David Wilson Homes. They used the local area's history of gingerbread and annual festivities to celebrate their home town and welcome new residents.”

The scheme aims to provide a warm welcome to those making a fresh start with David Wilson Homes, whilst also highlighting key information about the local area.

Georgina Hall, sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Market Drayton Junior School for helping us to do just that.