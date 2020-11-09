Works starts on new £6 million affordable homes development in Telford

Wrekin Housing Group starts building work on land off Park Road, Malinslee, Telford

Trust bosses are working in partnership with Living Space Housing to create more affordable properties.

When completed there will be four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. Six of the homes will be purpose-built for disabled residents.

Matt Beckley, development manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “There is a real need for affordable, quality new homes. This scheme will be very well received because of its convenient location, great transport links and range of local amenities. We are very pleased to be working with Living Space and look forward to being able to hand the keys over to our new residents.”

The first homes will be available for occupation before the end of 2021.

Living Space Housing managing director Steve Davies said: “Having secured detailed planning consent for this scheme in April, we are so pleased to now be underway with the construction programme. We have a very skilled team working on this project and are thankful for all the support we have received from The Wrekin Housing Group. We hope this will be the first of many schemes that we can partner on together, in order to help meet local housing needs.