Works starts on new £6 million affordable homes development in Telford

Telford's biggest landlord has started construction of a new £6 million development. Wrekin Housing Group is building 38 new homes on land off Park Road, in Malinslee.

Trust bosses are working in partnership with Living Space Housing to create more affordable properties.

When completed there will be four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. Six of the homes will be purpose-built for disabled residents.

Matt Beckley, development manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “There is a real need for affordable, quality new homes. This scheme will be very well received because of its convenient location, great transport links and range of local amenities. We are very pleased to be working with Living Space and look forward to being able to hand the keys over to our new residents.”

The first homes will be available for occupation before the end of 2021.

Living Space Housing managing director Steve Davies said: “Having secured detailed planning consent for this scheme in April, we are so pleased to now be underway with the construction programme. We have a very skilled team working on this project and are thankful for all the support we have received from The Wrekin Housing Group. We hope this will be the first of many schemes that we can partner on together, in order to help meet local housing needs.

"While so much new housing and investment has been stalled due to the impact of Covid-19, we are working in accordance with our robust safe operating procedure, which is keeping everyone safe across our development portfolio during this unprecedented year.

