Shropshire organisations mark Housing Day

Shrosphire Council, Cornovii Developments Limited and Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) have joined forces to mark Housing Day.

Now in its eighth year, the 24-hour social media event is taking place throughout today has been set up to highlight the crucial role decent, safe, and genuinely affordable housing plays.

This year’s theme is the importance of home, in support of the national Homes at the Heart campaign.

The event will also feature information from Shropshire Council’s affordable housing initiative, Right Home Right Place, which exists to identify hidden housing need across the county and to ensure local residents and workers have access to the right home.

Throughout the day Shropshire Council, Cornovii Developments Limited and STAR Housing will be showcasing the investment and initiatives being undertaken to enhance the lives of residents and ensure our homes and neighbourhoods are great places to live in and thrive in.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: “As we are living in what are unprecedented times, there has never been a more crucial time where the impact of home and community has been so keenly demonstrated within our society. Our homes have never been more important to us than they have been during the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone deserves a safe, secure, comfortable place to call home. Not just now, in the middle of this crisis, but always.

“Investing in both affordable and social housing makes this possible. It will also boost the economy, create jobs and improve people’s lives when our county needs it most.

“Shropshire Council and our partners are committed to ensuring that all Shropshire residents have access to the right home in the right place to support and promote their health and wellbeing throughout their lives, especially throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“Housing Day also plays an important role in raising the profile of and celebrating social housing and the important role it can play in supporting people’s lives.

“We will be taking part in this social media event and we encourage others to do the same.”